Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Check-Cap stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $6.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.