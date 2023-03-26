Chia One Day Volume Tops $4.54 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $262.46 million and $4.54 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.21 or 0.00137163 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00332074 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.26 or 0.25974551 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,868,924 coins and its circulating supply is 6,869,312 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

