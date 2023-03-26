Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.