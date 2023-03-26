Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.



