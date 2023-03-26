Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

