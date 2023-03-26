Citigroup Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 511,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

