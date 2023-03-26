Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $277.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

