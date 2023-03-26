Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

