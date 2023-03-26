Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.