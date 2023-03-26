Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.