Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTV opened at $133.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

