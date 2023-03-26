Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,886 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 3.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $98,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

