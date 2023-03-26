Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105,126 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,126 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,913,000 after buying an additional 1,342,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,700,000 after buying an additional 317,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.