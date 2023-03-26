Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 290,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,499,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
