Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 227,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $39.04.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

