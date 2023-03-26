Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 794,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,269,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

