Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) PT Raised to $60.00

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director John R. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,584.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

