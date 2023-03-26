Comparing NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 4.79% -29.03% 10.87% NCS Multistage -0.71% -1.08% -0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of NCS Multistage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.71 -$42.42 million N/A N/A NCS Multistage $155.63 million 0.33 -$1.10 million ($0.50) -42.70

This table compares ProFrac and NCS Multistage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NCS Multistage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProFrac and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProFrac presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.55%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Summary

ProFrac beats NCS Multistage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

