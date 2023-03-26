Compass Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,214 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZBJ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter worth $975,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

