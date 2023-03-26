Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

