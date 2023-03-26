Compass Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,919 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

