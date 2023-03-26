Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

