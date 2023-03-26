Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes $4.75 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 2.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.