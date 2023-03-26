Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $42.85 or 0.00153413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $311.41 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00077419 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00042120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.49094312 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $15,954,124.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.