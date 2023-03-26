Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) vs. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Critical Survey

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concentric AB (publ) and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentric AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $4.36 4.70 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $9.40 70.53

Concentric AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentric AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft 2 1 3 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Concentric AB (publ) and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $666.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Concentric AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Concentric AB (publ) and RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentric AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Concentric AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Concentric AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Concentric AB (publ) pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Concentric AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft beats Concentric AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentric AB (publ)

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in the worldwide. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps uel pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment. Its products are used in trucks, industrial applications, construction equipment, and agricultural machinery markets. Concentric AB (publ) was founded in 1921 and is based in Linköping, Sweden.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

