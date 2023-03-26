Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $911.50 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Conflux has a total market cap of $911.50 million and approximately $330.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,791.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00333939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00581135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00073056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00448315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008867 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,657,488,455 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,657,313,057.513142 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32125878 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $249,644,490.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.