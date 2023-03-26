Conflux Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $886.61 million and $337.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,799.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00333636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00583713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00072662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00451067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008854 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,657,422,755 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,657,313,057.513142 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32125878 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $249,644,490.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

