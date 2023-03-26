Contrasting NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) & Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and NovaGold Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $681.49 million 1.51 -$128.13 million ($0.43) -8.23 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -37.44

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines -19.92% 3.19% 2.24% NovaGold Resources N/A -109.50% -30.80%

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

