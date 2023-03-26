CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

