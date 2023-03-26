Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.31 or 0.00040676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $92.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

