Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.68 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

