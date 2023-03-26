Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

