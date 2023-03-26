Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 3,945 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Patterson Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.
Patterson Companies Profile
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.