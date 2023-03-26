Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 3,945 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

