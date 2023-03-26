Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $7,068,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after buying an additional 56,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.