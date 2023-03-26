Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $312.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.92. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

