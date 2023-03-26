Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $106,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $55.94 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

