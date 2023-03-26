Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $113,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Trading Up 2.0 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $853.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.