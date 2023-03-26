Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $115,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,736 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
ETRN opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream
In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.