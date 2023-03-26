Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $115,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,736 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.