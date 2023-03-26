Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $99,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.19. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.