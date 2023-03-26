Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a current ratio of 67.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

