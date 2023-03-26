Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in Zillow Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2,313.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.