Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Canadian Solar by 59.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after acquiring an additional 723,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,935,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 94.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 317,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

