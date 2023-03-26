Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in América Móvil by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in América Móvil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Several brokerages have commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

