Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $28.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

