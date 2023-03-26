Credit Suisse Group Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $139.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.07.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

