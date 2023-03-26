CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $74.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

CRSP opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

