Critical Review: Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -28.06% -25.54% Valneva -42.00% -108.58% -19.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valneva 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 184.59%. Valneva has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.57%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Valneva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.37) -8.59 Valneva $380.73 million 1.81 -$86.87 million ($2.72) -3.67

Compass Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valneva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Valneva on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

