Cronos Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $11.36 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017854 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

