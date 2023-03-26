Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 4,010 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

