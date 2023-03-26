Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 280.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 71.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.55. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of -0.17.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

