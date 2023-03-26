Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $752,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

SNN stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

